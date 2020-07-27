Parliament

Primary sector jobs for kiwis gets a boost

Monday, 27 July 2020, 9:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Damien O’Connor
Minister of Agriculture


A new campaign launched today will attract people to vital food and fibre sector jobs, says Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor.

Mr O’Connor today launched Opportunity Grows Here – a website and marketing campaign funded through Budget 2020 - to attract 10,000 New Zealanders into food and fibre jobs over four years.

“Our primary sector is a huge part of our economy and our brand and it’s going to play a big role in our economic recovery,” Damien O’Connor said.

“It’s a sector that brings tens of billions of dollars to the New Zealand economy every year and accounts for nearly one in every seven jobs, but more Kiwi workers are needed to support its growth. We want to redeploy recently unemployed Kiwis to help fill the gap.

“It can be hard to find information when you are looking for a job and so we’ve built this site to bring opportunities across the primary sector together into the one place, making it easier for employers and for job seekers.

“Many unemployed people are talented and have skills that are readily transferrable. They just need to know that these opportunities exist – that’s what this campaign is all about.

“The research we did showed us that people didn't know about the range of job options in the sector or that they might have the right skills.

“Opportunities aren’t just in remote, labour-based roles. Some are jobs in our cities and include work in science, technology, business management, marketing and research. There is a really wide range of opportunities and we need people with a range of skills and backgrounds.

“The site showcases the primary industries and the diverse range of jobs and careers available and directs people to where they can find out more about careers, training and jobs.

“This is a government focused on job creation and economic recovery. The Prime Minister recently announced our 5 point economic plan which positions New Zealand on the world stage to seize the economic advantage of our leading health response.

“She and I also recently announced Fit for a Better World, this Government’s bold plan to boost primary sector export earnings while protecting the environment and growing jobs.

“There are a lot of opportunities in front of us. There’s never been a better time to kick start a new career.”

Anyone interested in a primary sector career can discover more at opportunitygrowshere.nz

