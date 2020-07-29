Parliament: Oral Questions - 29 July 2020
Questions to Ministers
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she support the National Party’s policy of allowing New Zealanders to access up to $20,000 from their KiwiSaver to start a new business?
- JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: How is the Provincial Growth Fund helping tackle long-term issues in our regional communities?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What are the latest projections he has received on the number of job losses this calendar year and the increase in Government debt over the same period?
- Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic?
- Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Housing: Does she stand by her statement on 19 July, “As I have been signalling for several weeks, we believe people returning to New Zealand should assist with the considerable expense of accommodating them in managed isolation facilities”; if so, how much of the $479 million budgeted for managed isolation does the Government expect to recoup from people returning to the country?
- Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by all her statements and actions?
- MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What recent announcements has the Government made regarding protecting migrant workers from exploitation?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Finance: Does he agree with the Prime Minister’s statement yesterday regarding the announcement of the 150 shovel-ready projects, “where there are projects that we have not yet announced publicly, that is because we are still in some cases undertaking due diligence”; if so, how many projects have completed due diligence but are unannounced?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: What are the policies around the flu vaccine this year, and how has supply been managed?
- WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister for Food Safety: What steps has the Government taken to increase awareness of the dangers of drinking during pregnancy?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What is the total value of projects announced as part of the Provincial Growth Fund, and what is the best estimate of the number of jobs those projects will create?
- Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister of Agriculture: What proportion of the $44 billion increase in primary sector export earnings over the next 10 years detailed in the Government’s Fit for a Better World roadmap would be generated from the dairy sector?