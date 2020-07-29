Parliament: Oral Questions - 29 July 2020

Randerson Report: RMA Should Be Replaced

The Government has welcomed the most comprehensive review of New Zealand's resource management system since the Resource Management Act (RMA) was passed in 1991.

Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National's plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ...



General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party's leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll's history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ...

Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party's Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: "In ...

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National's caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world's most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ...

