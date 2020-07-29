Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 29 July 2020

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 11:32 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she support the National Party’s policy of allowing New Zealanders to access up to $20,000 from their KiwiSaver to start a new business?
  2. JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: How is the Provincial Growth Fund helping tackle long-term issues in our regional communities?
  3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What are the latest projections he has received on the number of job losses this calendar year and the increase in Government debt over the same period?
  4. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic?
  5. Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Housing: Does she stand by her statement on 19 July, “As I have been signalling for several weeks, we believe people returning to New Zealand should assist with the considerable expense of accommodating them in managed isolation facilities”; if so, how much of the $479 million budgeted for managed isolation does the Government expect to recoup from people returning to the country?
  6. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by all her statements and actions?
  7. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What recent announcements has the Government made regarding protecting migrant workers from exploitation?
  8. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Finance: Does he agree with the Prime Minister’s statement yesterday regarding the announcement of the 150 shovel-ready projects, “where there are projects that we have not yet announced publicly, that is because we are still in some cases undertaking due diligence”; if so, how many projects have completed due diligence but are unannounced?
  9. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: What are the policies around the flu vaccine this year, and how has supply been managed?
  10. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister for Food Safety: What steps has the Government taken to increase awareness of the dangers of drinking during pregnancy?
  11. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What is the total value of projects announced as part of the Provincial Growth Fund, and what is the best estimate of the number of jobs those projects will create?
  12. Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister of Agriculture: What proportion of the $44 billion increase in primary sector export earnings over the next 10 years detailed in the Government’s Fit for a Better World roadmap would be generated from the dairy sector?

