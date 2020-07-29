First Regional Apprenticeships Schemes Approved

The first five apprenticeship schemes under the Regional Apprenticeship Initiative (RAI) have been approved, opening up 300 apprenticeships, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said today.

“In mid-June I announced reprioritised funding of $40 million from the Provincial Growth Fund to support regional apprenticeships because of the impact COVID-19 was having on regional economies and employment.

“Thanks to some fast work by the Government and regional employers, just over a month later we have approved the first five of these apprenticeship schemes,” Shane Jones said.

“We have approved just over $12m for the five schemes which are to be run by TradeUp, HEB Construction, Cook Brothers Construction, Acrow Scaffolding and Brazier Scaffolding.

“TradeUp will receive $8m to act as a third party to facilitate smaller firms to get in on the apprenticeship scheme.

“HEB will receive $1.6m, Cook Brothers $1m, Acrow $1.4m and Brazier $400,000 to employ and train apprentices in their businesses.

“In total this will mean jobs and training for over 300 new apprenticeships focusing on people who have been displaced from their jobs and Māori and Pasifika peoples.

“They will ensure New Zealand has a pipeline of skilled workers to support regional economies in the future, help apprentices stay connected to employment, and help regional communities and employers to thrive,” Shane Jones said.

