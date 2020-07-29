Greens Prove Themselves Unstable And Untrustworthy

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters today questioned the Green Party’s decision to support National MP David Carter’s Private Member’s Bill to repeal the Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Act.

‘There is a certain irony about the Green Party’s support of repeal, stated Mr Peters.

‘The Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Act was the result of the Labour-New Zealand First Coalition Agreement, but its genesis can be found in New Zealand First’s view that if any party would fly apart during the electoral term it would be the Greens.

‘That is why the legislation was advanced, not out of any concern about my caucus but rather acute concern about the Green muster.

‘It’s difficult to imagine that Green Party supporters will be thrilled that their party is supporting the National Party.

‘More’s the point, by its actions the Green Party has demonstrated to voters that its word cannot be trusted. That is fatal.

‘When a party can’t keep its word or commitments to its government partners, freely given, voters are entitled to view that party as untrustworthy,’ ended Mr Peters.

