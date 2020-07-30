Parliament: Oral Questions - 30 July 2020
Questions to Ministers
- Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her explanation in Parliament yesterday of the rationale for the Government’s proposed regime for charging some people who return to New Zealand part of the cost of their managed isolation, and is the proposed regime an example of good public policy?
- Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her reaction to job losses at The Warehouse, “I’m angry”; if so, is she also angry that more than 65,000 other New Zealanders have lost their jobs since March?
- ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about upgrading vital infrastructure at Auckland City Hospital?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he agree with the Prime Minister, who said yesterday, “My advice would be, to anyone who finds themselves currently unemployed and wishes to start their own business, don’t for a moment think that you need to gamble with your retirement savings”?
- WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister for Social Development: What recent announcements has she made about putting children first as part of the Government’s welfare overhaul?
- JAN LOGIE to the Associate Minister for the Environment: Is regulated product stewardship useful for reducing waste to landfill; if so, why?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for Infrastructure: Will the full list of the more than 150 shovel-ready projects be announced before Parliament dissolves, and how many of these projects are currently scheduled for announcement by Government Ministers or Under-Secretaries?
- Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: Does he stand by his statement about the number of jobs the Provincial Growth Fund will create, “10,000 as an estimate over the life of the fund”; if so, what is the source of the information that informed his answer?
- Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister for the Environment: What announcements has the Government made regarding reform of the Resource Management Act 1991?
- BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Health: Does he have confidence that enough New Zealanders are downloading and using the official NZ COVID Tracer app for it to be effective in the event of an outbreak of community transmission?
- GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister of Police: What reports has he seen about police efforts to prevent and respond to methamphetamine harm in the community?
- Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Would the repeal of the Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Act 2018 improve New Zealand’s democracy?