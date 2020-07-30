Submissions Now Open For: Arms (Firearms Prohibition Orders) Amendment Bill (No 2)

Have your say on the Arms (Firearms Prohibition Orders) Amendment Bill (No 2).

This bill provides new powers for Police to make sure the certain gang members don't have firearms, while not putting unnecessary restrictions on legal gun owners.

This Bill puts in place new Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs), which will apply to the some gang members with serious offending histories. These gang members won’t be able to hold firearms licenses.

FPOs will provide new powers for Police to search the persons, vehicles, and premises of specified gang members for firearms at any time.

In addition to the Bill the Committee will be considering the Report of the Attorney-General under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 on the Arms (Firearms Prohibition Orders) Amendment Bill (No 2). This report can be found under the related links panel.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill. The closing date for submissions will be determined by a later date.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

