Labour Inconsistent In Treatment Of Warriors Players
Friday, 31 July 2020, 9:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Labour is completely inconsistent in their handling of
two New Zealand Warriors players trying to get home,
National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry
Brownlee says.
“The system allows film-makers and
New York Yacht Club sailors to be let in but not these two
rugby league players.”
“Because Eliesa Katoa and
Selestino Ravutaumada hold Pacific Island passports the
government is dithering, even though they have played for
the Warriors, representing New Zealand in the
NRL.
“It’s ok for the glitterati film set to come
across the border, but not two rugby league players who have
made New Zealand home.
“There is no common sense in
the Government’s management of the border. They are
spending $479 million this year on border control and they
just make it up as they go
along.”
