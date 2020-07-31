Release The List, Prime Minister

As jobless numbers mount up, Jacinda Ardern needs to front up and release the list of shovel-ready projects that will provide much needed work for New Zealanders, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

Right now, around 200,000 New Zealanders are on unemployment benefits. Another 400,000 jobs are at risk of being lost when the wage subsidy scheme ends on 1 September.

“Labour doesn't have a plan to get new businesses started and refuses to release the list of shovel-ready projects, keeping New Zealanders out of work.

“National’s JobStart and BusinessStart plans will unleash job creation and get Kiwis back to work.

“People need jobs now. The livelihoods of tens of thousands of New Zealanders depend on these projects, and they deserve some certainty from this arrogant Government.

“National has OIA’d the list and repeatedly asked the Prime Minister for it in Parliament, but Labour are content to continue playing games and hold the information secret. This clumsy and incompetent Government has likely lost the list.

“New Zealand needs a National Government to deal with the economic and jobs crisis and get Kiwis back to work.”

