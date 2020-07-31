Parliament

Job Losses Pile Up Under Government With No Plan

Friday, 31 July 2020, 11:05 am
Today’s troubling revelation that another 1500 Kiwis lost their jobs this week highlights the need for a sound economic plan to get us through the current jobs crisis, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits is now up to 212,000 – an increase of 67,000 since New Zealand went into lockdown.

This week alone, 1500 more people went on the dole. Another 450,000 Kiwis are also in the precarious position of relying on the wage subsidy scheme that will run out on September 1.

“New Zealand is facing its worst economic downturn in 160 years,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“This incompetent Government’s big idea is simply to increase government spending, which will just lump the country with more debt for future generations to repay through higher taxes.

“New Zealand needs a government with the experience, the competence and the vision to rescue the economy, save businesses and protect jobs through wise investments.

“National’s BusinessStart and JobStart policies are practical, long-term solutions to the economic crisis that will help create new businesses and new jobs.

“BusinessStart will allow Kiwis who have lost their job to access up to $20,000 of their own KiwiSaver to help start a new business, while JobStart will provide a $10,000 cash payment to businesses that hire more staff.

“National will give our businesses the confidence to invest and grow to create more jobs.”

