Prime Minister Launches Urban Marae Housing Development

The construction of a papakāinga at Te Māhurehure Cultural Marae in Point Chevalier will add 14 new homes to Auckland’s public housing stock and accommodate whānau who are most in need.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern officially launched the papakāinga project today and celebrated with the Te Māhurehure community at their sod-turning ceremony.

The Government through Te Puni Kōkiri has invested $3.4 million, almost half the total cost of building the 14 apartments.

The Prime Minister praised the trust for its commitment and hard work over many years to seeing whānau thrive.

“As one of Auckland’s busiest marae, Te Māhurehure has long been a hub for whānau and the wider community.

“Where you once transformed an old football training shed into a beautiful marae, you will now transform adjacent whenua (Māori-owned land) into warm, modern homes for whānau,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The 14 homes are expected to be completed by December 2021. Te Māhurehure Cultural Marae Trust will manage and provide them at affordable rents to whānau waiting for public housing.

“A papakāinga is more than a physical structure providing warm, dry homes. It operates as a community to support the ongoing wellbeing of the whānau who live there.

“Papakāinga are normally built in rural areas and it is exciting to support an urban project that will contribute to Auckland’s supply of public housing.”

“The Government is committed to partnering with iwi and Māori housing providers to apply Māori principles and solutions in urban and rural settings.”

Te Māhurehure is one of six papakāinga projects to be listed in the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. Resource consenting is expected to take 70 days – much faster than the normal four to six months. Accelerating the process will support employment and boost local economies sooner.

“Drawing on the strengths of all the players across the system will provide us with the best opportunity to deliver better housing for Māori,” says Nanaia Mahuta.

