Rotorua benefits from over $62 million boost

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Fletcher Tabuteau

Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development



Investment for projects that will create hundreds of jobs in Rotorua were announced today by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau.

These projects will provide opportunities for economic development in a region that has been hard hit by COVID-19,” Winston Peters said.

Fletcher Tabuteau said these investments will contribute to building on Rotorua’s reputation as a “short break” visitor destination, supporting visitor numbers in all seasons, and create much needed jobs for Rotorua.

The projects are being funded by a combination of loans and investments from the Provincial Growth Fund and the Infrastructure Reference Group’s (IRG) shovel ready projects.

Details of the projects include:

• Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa project – $38 million

• Taheke Geothermal Power Station – $11.9 million

• St John Ambulance – $11 million

• Rotorua Lakefront cultural overlay – $1 million

• Waiteti Marae renovation – $372,420

“The Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa IRG funding will go towards the cost of building a 5,000m2 spa complex located on the Rotorua lakefront,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“This investment will definitely strengthen Rotorua’s position as a health and wellness destination and is expected to create 460 jobs.

“The Taheke Geothermal Power Station IRG funding will ensure they can consent and construct an exploratory geothermal well. The well is also the first step to funding recipient Taheke 8C and partner Eastland constructing a power station that will utilise geothermal resources beneath Taheke 8C’s land.

“This opens up opportunities for Taheke 8C and its Maori shareholders with ongoing revenue for their own development aspirations with the creation of 190 jobs, while growing Eastland’s renewable energy portfolio.

“IRG support for St John Ambulance will enable the build of an ambulance hub with modern facilities for emergency ambulances to respond from, training areas, as well as staff amenities, facilities and offices. It will also create 120 new jobs,” Mr Peters said.

“The Rotorua Lakefront Redevelopment will fund progress work on a cultural overlay that will provide employment to local artists to create carved pou and information panels. These will provide a cultural narrative and connect the development on Rotorua Lakefront, Rotorua Museum and Whakarewarewa Forest,” said Mr Tabuteau.

“Similarly PGF support for Waiteti Marae, will enable significant renovations to be carried out, including historical carving work on their Tupuna Whare in Ngongotaha. This will create 20 jobs to complete carvings, poupou, tukutuku and kowhaiwhai on the 110 year Tupuna, Ngararanui,” Mr Tabuteau said.

“These projects contribute to Rotorua attracting tourists that stay longer, spend more, and create jobs and economic benefits to the people of Rotorua,” Mr Peters said.

