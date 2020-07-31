Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Rotorua benefits from over $62 million boost

Friday, 31 July 2020, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Deputy Prime Minister
Fletcher Tabuteau
Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development


Investment for projects that will create hundreds of jobs in Rotorua were announced today by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau.

These projects will provide opportunities for economic development in a region that has been hard hit by COVID-19,” Winston Peters said.

Fletcher Tabuteau said these investments will contribute to building on Rotorua’s reputation as a “short break” visitor destination, supporting visitor numbers in all seasons, and create much needed jobs for Rotorua.

The projects are being funded by a combination of loans and investments from the Provincial Growth Fund and the Infrastructure Reference Group’s (IRG) shovel ready projects.

Details of the projects include:

• Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa project – $38 million
• Taheke Geothermal Power Station – $11.9 million
• St John Ambulance – $11 million
• Rotorua Lakefront cultural overlay – $1 million
• Waiteti Marae renovation – $372,420

“The Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa IRG funding will go towards the cost of building a 5,000m2 spa complex located on the Rotorua lakefront,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“This investment will definitely strengthen Rotorua’s position as a health and wellness destination and is expected to create 460 jobs.

“The Taheke Geothermal Power Station IRG funding will ensure they can consent and construct an exploratory geothermal well. The well is also the first step to funding recipient Taheke 8C and partner Eastland constructing a power station that will utilise geothermal resources beneath Taheke 8C’s land.

“This opens up opportunities for Taheke 8C and its Maori shareholders with ongoing revenue for their own development aspirations with the creation of 190 jobs, while growing Eastland’s renewable energy portfolio.

“IRG support for St John Ambulance will enable the build of an ambulance hub with modern facilities for emergency ambulances to respond from, training areas, as well as staff amenities, facilities and offices. It will also create 120 new jobs,” Mr Peters said.

“The Rotorua Lakefront Redevelopment will fund progress work on a cultural overlay that will provide employment to local artists to create carved pou and information panels. These will provide a cultural narrative and connect the development on Rotorua Lakefront, Rotorua Museum and Whakarewarewa Forest,” said Mr Tabuteau.

“Similarly PGF support for Waiteti Marae, will enable significant renovations to be carried out, including historical carving work on their Tupuna Whare in Ngongotaha. This will create 20 jobs to complete carvings, poupou, tukutuku and kowhaiwhai on the 110 year Tupuna, Ngararanui,” Mr Tabuteau said.

“These projects contribute to Rotorua attracting tourists that stay longer, spend more, and create jobs and economic benefits to the people of Rotorua,” Mr Peters said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Military Law: Operation Burnham Report Released


Attorney-General David Parker has today released the findings of the Government inquiry held into Operation Burnham and related events.
The operation took place on 21-22 August 2010 in Tirgiran Valley, Afghanistan, and was carried out by NZSAS troops and other nations’ forces operating as part of the International Security Assistance Force.
It was the subject of the book Hit & Run by authors Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson which contained a number of serious allegations... More>>

 

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National’s plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ... More>>


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:


State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 