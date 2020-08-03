Labour Needs To Explain How It Will Repay NZ’s Debt

With the election only weeks away, Labour needs to clearly explain to voters how it intends to repay the massive debt it is taking on to deal with Covid-19 – and whether its plan will involve higher taxes, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Optimism is not a strategy for economic recovery,” Mr Goldsmith says. “So what is Labour’s target and timeframe for getting this country’s debt under control?

“Labour’s silence on the issue of a debt target is a telling sign that the only tricks up Grant Robertson sleeve is to keep spending and, eventually, reveal that he will have to hike taxes.

“Any responsible government will set a long-term target to get the huge amount of debt we are taking on under control so that the country can respond to the next crisis.

“We have said we will aim to get debt below 30 per cent of GDP in a decade or so.

“New Zealand can achieve this by striving for higher economic growth, by increasing government spending at a slightly slower rate than currently projected, and by halting contributions to the Super Fund.

“Rather than outlining any credible plan of her own this morning, Ms Ardern made false claims about the prospect of austerity under National. This is complete nonsense, and she knows it.

“National agrees with the Government that it is absolutely appropriate to spend more and borrow more during an economic crisis, such as we are seeing today.

“This is not the time for austerity, and nobody is suggesting it.”

© Scoop Media

