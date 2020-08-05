ACT Providing A Clear Alternative To The Red-blue Duopoly

“This morning’s comments from National show that ACT is the only party committed to stopping the out-of-control spending and offering tax relief to hardworking New Zealanders,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“While National has said this morning it would continue with NZ First’s Provincial Growth Fund and isn’t likely to provide tax cuts, ACT’s five-point plan shows how we can stop the out-of-control spending, deliver tax relief for hardworking Kiwis and get back to surplus by 2024.

“After the Auditor-General’s damning report on the PGF yesterday, it would be irresponsible to continue with NZ First’s slush fund. The fund has been completely politicised and there’s simply no way of knowing whether Kiwis are getting value for money.

“But we also desperately need tax relief to jump-start our economic recovery.

“ACT’s comprehensive five-point plan shows how we can stop the out-of-control spending on programmes like the PGF and instead provide tax relief for New Zealanders.

“ACT proposes to cut the 30% tax rate to 17.5% permanently and to provide a GST holiday by reducing the rate from 15% to 10% for 12 months.

“An election should be a genuine contest of ideas and it’s concerning when the major parties start to sound the same. ACT is providing a clear, consistent alternative to the red-blue duopoly.

“A Party Vote for ACT is a vote to hold the rest of them accountable.”

© Scoop Media

