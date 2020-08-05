Parliament

$4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 10:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says.

At a speech to the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce in Petone today, Ms Collins outlined National’s plan to spend an extra $4 billion across the Wellington region over the next 20 years, on top of funding that has already been promised through Let’s Get Wellington Moving and the New Zealand Upgrade Programme.

That will take total Government spending on transport in Wellington over the next 20 years to more than $12 billion under National.

“This region is choked by congestion. Wellington has the worst traffic in Australasia for a city under one million people,” Ms Collins says.

“Wellingtonians spend more time sitting in traffic than people from Brisbane – a city five times its size. My Government will fix this.”

National’s Wellington and Hutt Valley Transport Package includes:

· Fast-tracking construction of a second Mt Victoria Tunnel and delivering a second Terrace Tunnel

· Fixing congestion at the Basin Reserve through grade-separation

· Rapid transit between Wellington’s CBD and airport in the form of rapid buses or trackless trams

· Removing highway traffic from Wellington’s inner-city streets by undergrounding SH1 through Te Aro

· A new highway connecting Seaview in Lower Hutt to SH1 north of Wellington

· Upgrading Wellington’s metro network, including new trains to improve services between Wellington, Masterton and Palmerston North

· Widening SH1 to four lanes between Wellington’s CBD and airport (Ruahine St and Wellington Rd)

· Widening SH2 to four lanes between Silverstream and Whakatiki St in Upper Hutt, and fixing dangerous intersections through new interchanges

“The Wellington region has talked about transport for far too long. The time for endless and interminable squabbling is over. It’s time for action, and my Government will deliver it,” Ms Collins says.

“Let’s Get Wellington Moving was designed as a package of investments, but Phil Twyford and Julie Anne Genter ignored the recommended investments, removed the state highway projects and pushed the second Mt Victoria tunnel to 2029 or later. Our package implements what was recommended and what Wellingtonians want.”

The new Mt Victoria Tunnel will deliver more reliable travel times between Wellington’s CBD and eastern suburbs, as well as the airport. It will reduce traffic volumes on Evans Bay Parade and Oriental Parade, enable rapid transit to be delivered by reducing traffic in Newtown, and improve walking and cycling connections to the eastern suburbs.

“Everyone in Wellington wins from having a second Mt Victoria tunnel.”

National’s commitment to delivering on transport will extend to passing special legislation, if necessary, to make sure the tunnel is constructed as soon as possible, Ms Collins says.

National will also save Wellington ratepayers hundreds of millions of dollars by having central Government fund 100 per cent of the state highway projects, rather than asking ratepayers to pick up 40 per cent of the tab, which Labour intends to do.

“Pushing the go button on this infrastructure will create hundreds jobs, decrease congestion, improve safety, and drive economic growth,” Ms Collins says.

“Our plan is ambitious and comprehensive – but most importantly, it will actually get this region moving.”

© Scoop Media

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Problems The Pandemic Is Causing For Big Oil


Chances are, climate change won’t kill you overnight, and that’s got to be significant. Yet while we were all in lockdown listening to the birdsong, it was hard to avoid the conclusion that if governments can up-end the economy for an unexpected reason – the coronavirus – surely, we can act just as decisively to counter the known threat that climate changes poses to planetary survival.
National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington's Congestion Woes

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

Office Of The Speaker: Parliament Is Revamping Its Rules

Today, the Standing Orders Committee’s report on the review of Standing Orders was presented to the House. The Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, chairs the committee. He said today that the 2020 review will make our rules more ... More>>


Economy: Investing In The Tourism Sector's Recovery

More than $300 million in funding has been approved to protect strategic tourism businesses, drive domestic tourism through regional events and lift digital capability in the tourism industry, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today. A $400 million ... More>>

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage 'battery'

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

