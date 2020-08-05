Unemployment Figures Don’t Tell The Full Story

The unemployment figures released today don’t reflect the sad reality for hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders who have found themselves unemployed in the past months, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits is now up to 212,000 – an increase of 67,000 since New Zealand went into lockdown.

“The 37,000 people who have left the labour force is a sign of the growing lack of confidence in the Government’s economic response. Added to that is the tens of thousands who want full-time work but can’t find it.

“Today’s unemployment figures don’t tell the full story of the jobs crisis we’re in as a country, and are masked by the 452,425 people on wage subsidies

“With wage subsidies set to wind down from 1 September, the real cost of this economic downturn will be felt then.

“National’s BusinessStart and JobStart policies are practical, long-term solutions to the economic crisis that will help create new businesses and new jobs.

“BusinessStart will allow Kiwis who have lost their job to access up to $20,000 of their own KiwiSaver to help start a new business, while JobStart will provide a $10,000 cash payment to businesses that hire more staff.

“National’s pro-employment policies will give businesses the confidence to grow and unemployed a chance at finding work again.”

