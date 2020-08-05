Brownlee Calls On Government To Come Clean

“The Government needs to come clean on what they know about the state of Covid-19 in New Zealand,” National’s Covid-19 Border Response Spokesperson, Gerry Brownlee says.

“We have had three-months of no community transmission, then inexplicably, the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield tells the nation today that a second wave was a likely prospect.

“As well, Health Minister Chris Hipkins tells the House in Question Time that tomorrow he will tell Kiwis the conditions in which they will be expected to wear masks in the event of the country moving back into Level Two.

“It doesn’t add up. Why announce this now when there are few cases? What do these guys know that they are not telling us?

“New Zealanders have already sacrificed a lot during this pandemic. The least they deserve is more honest, transparent treatment.”

