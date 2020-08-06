Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 6 August 2020

Thursday, 6 August 2020, 11:43 am
Questions to Ministers

  1. Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Housing: Is she satisfied with all aspects of quarantine and managed isolation management, and what, if anything, has she learnt from the Australian experience of a second wave of COVID-19 infections?
  2. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic?
  3. JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister for Veterans: What recent announcements has he made regarding support for veterans?
  4. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What was the extent of fiscal and monetary stimulus into the economy during April, May, and June, and what is Treasury’s best estimate of fiscal and monetary stimulus since then?
  5. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What is the Government doing to make it easier and more attractive for employers to train people?
  6. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Does he think that there have been failures in the transport portfolio in this term of Parliament; if so, what are they?
  7. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister of Tourism: Does he stand by his decision not to provide support to outbound tourism operators as a part of his $311 million tourism relief package?
  8. RINO TIRIKATENE to the Minister for Māori Development: What has the Government achieved for Māori?
  9. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by the neutrality of the referendum information brochure on the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill, when the New Zealand Medical Journal of 31 July states of the bill’s purpose of reducing harm, eliminating illegal supply, restricting young people’s access, and limiting the public visibility of cannabis that “These are inflated and unrealistic political promises for policy impacts, that are unlikely to be achieved as stated”?
  10. SIMON O'CONNOR to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): Can he confirm that the social housing wait-list is nearly at 18,000 people in the last reported quarter; if so, has the wait-list been rising every quarter since his Government took office?
  11. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Police: What reports has he seen about the impact on police diversity of the growth in recruitment over the past three years?
  12. BARBARA KURIGER to the Minister for Women: What has she done to support women in employment?

