Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PGF support for Wairoa creates jobs

Friday, 7 August 2020, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Fletcher Tabuteau
Regional Economic Development Under-Secretary


The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) investment of $3.78 million in Wairoa will create much needed economic stimulus and jobs, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

PGF projects announced today include:

• $200,000 loan to Nuhaka Kiwifruit Holdings Ltd (operated by Pine Valley Orchard Ltd) to increase the productivity of an existing horticulture infrastructure
• $2 million loan to Quality Roading and Services Wairoa Ltd (QRS) to construct an Operations Hub
• $1.58 million to carry out a range of renovations on 19 local marae

“The Nuhaka Kiwifruit Holdings project will be used to enable the construction of a large water reservoir that will maximise the current water consent to allow the orchard to expand, and the covering of two existing areas of kiwiberries with plastic tunnelhouse systems,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“This will enable the expansion of operations immediately, with the creation of up to 12 new jobs.

“PGF support to Quality Roading and Services Wairoa Ltd for a new Operations Hub will enable QRS staff, currently housed in several locations that are old and beyond their design life, to consolidate existing staff and accommodate future staff numbers.

“This will involve up to eight construction staff, with anywhere from up to 30 sub-contracting staff on site for the duration of the project.

“A previous $60,000 PGF grant allowed the company to assess the project’s viability with a number of industry partners, including Fulton Hogan and Higgins, that may utilise the building and look into the establishment of a Training Facility there.

“A total of $70 million was earmarked in May for the renovation of marae, town halls, war memorials and Pasifika churches all over the country. The money was part of about $600 million being refocused on projects with more immediate economic benefits as part of the COVID-19 recovery.

“Marae are important centres for Māori culture and identity, which helps locals strengthen their connection to each other, while at the same time creating jobs for local tradies and contractors displaced by the economic impact of Covid-19,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“$1.58 million PGF support to carry out renovations on 19 marae in Wairoa will include landscaping, building repairs, electrical wiring, plumbing, and painting work, and it is anticipated this will create 133 jobs.

“The projects announced today follow on from PGF investments announced for Wairoa in January, contributing to more jobs for locals and economic growth for this region,” Fletcher Tabuteau said

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme


A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages:
“[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom…on trade, immigration and investment, New Zealand must favour countries who share our values. New Zealand must do its part to reinforce freedom and democracy around the world by diversifying our markets and building stronger relationships with those who share our values... More>>

 

Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days... More>>

ALSO:

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:


National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

ALSO:


Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 