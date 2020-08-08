Government Remains Committed To Women’s Cricket World Cup

The Government has re-affirmed its commitment to supporting the hosting of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which the ICC has delayed from 2021 to 2022.

“This is obviously a disappointing decision for cricket players and fans around the world and for the White Ferns and their supporters here at home,” Grant Robertson said.

“The ICC has said the decision to delay is to ensure that all teams and players have the chance to prepare properly for the tournament, including having a qualifying tournament.

“The disruption caused by COVID-19 around the world has meant no international women’s cricket has been played and many teams will struggle to even come together to train in the foreseeable future.

“The organising committee in New Zealand has been working with the Government to ensure a safe and enjoyable tournament could be played.

“We could have done it in 2021, but now we will look to 2002. As a government we have reiterated our commitment to supporting the tournament.

“For the White Ferns I know this will be a particular disappointment. We will keep working with New Zealand Cricket on how we can support them to provide opportunities for internationals to be played over the coming summer,” Grant Robertson said.

