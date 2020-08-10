Cooks Bubble Hold Up Shows Labour Isn’t Fit To Govern
Monday, 10 August 2020, 11:18 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The hold up with a Cooks bubble shows Labour isn’t
fit to govern,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“There’s no community transmission in New
Zealand or the Cooks, but the PM still isn’t able to
announce a travel bubble.
“Either New Zealand still
has the world’s dumbest borders or Labour is politicising
the situation.
“If the Government can’t establish
a travel bubble between two Covid-free parts of New Zealand,
what can it do? The growing number of blunders at the border
show Labour couldn’t run a bath.
“People are
increasingly worried about jobs and economic security. If it
takes three months for this Government to sort out travel to
Covid-free islands, how will it handle a real public health
challenge such as another outbreak?
“The alternative
scenario is far more worrying. As former PM Helen Clark
suggested the other day, the election could be driving
Labour’s strategy at the border.
“Despite the fact
that remaining locked down and spending billions isn’t a
sustainable plan, Labour doesn’t want to take any risks
before September 19. But putting politics above people is
completely wrong.
“Either way, New Zealanders need a
new government. Labour isn’t fit to
govern.”
