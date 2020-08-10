Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ProdComm: Government’s Level 4 Decision Cost Kiwis

Monday, 10 August 2020, 12:05 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Productivity Commission’s cost-benefit analysis of the Government’s decision to keep New Zealand at Level 4 for five extra days shows we need open debate and critical thinking,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

The Productivity Commission concluded that keeping the country at Level 4 for an extra five days cost had a massive economic and health impact.

“Moving straight to Level 3 outperformed spending an extra five days at Level 4 on all of the criteria the Productivity Commission considered. The net cost of spending an extra five days at Level 4 was $741 million. That’s the equivalent of losing 22,453 quality-adjusted life years (QALYs).

QALY is a measure of health outcomes, including the number and quality of lives.

“From the start of the Covid crisis, ACT has called for an open debate, better analysis and critical thinking.

“We called for the Government to release its advice so it could be scrutinised and better decisions made. The Government could have called for submissions and hosted an open forum where all views, not just those of its preferred public health advisors, were heard.

“The Government relied instead on a small coterie of advisors, who have often turned out to be wrong in hindsight. Worse, rather than informing debate, those experts have been used as enforcers for the party line.

“Perhaps the biggest problem we face as a country is that we are losing the ability to debate and disagree civilly. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we faced groupthink on steroids. We need an open debate about our options as a country:

• Is our strategy to maintain a state of eradication at all costs? If so, what costs can we expect?
• How many people will be able to come in and out of the country?
• How long are we prepared to wait for a vaccine, and when will we change tack if it becomes clear one is not coming?
• If staying isolated from the world is not an option, what risks are we prepared to take?
• How good is our contact tracing? The PM once said it could be as effective as a vaccine, so how effective is ours?
• Are we simply waiting for crucial information about how the pandemic evolves? If so, what is it?

“None of these questions are being answered because the Government refuses to entertain an open debate about New Zealand’s future.

“A Party Vote for ACT is a vote to tackle this once-in-a century crisis as an open democracy that welcomes an open debate on our future.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Democracy 2.0: NextElection Partners With Scoop For Exciting Democracy Tech

NextElection, a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General Election, set for September 19th.

Scoop’s ambition for bringing NextElection to NZ is to use it to strengthen and expand Scoop Citizen activities under the auspices of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism.

The nextelection.nz platform has been populated by the project team with channels for all the 2020 General Election candidates and political parties. It also features up to date geolocation data based on the latest electoral boundaries. More>> Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen





       
       

      Election 2020: Labour Launch

      E ngā mana e ngā reo Ngāti whātua ngā mana whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, e tika te kōrero Ehara taku toa he toa (taki tahi) he toa (taki tini) No rēira tātou e huihui mai nei, ka ‘Hoake tonu tātou’ Thank you for that welcome. And thank ... More>>

      Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme

      A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages: “[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New ... More>>

      ALSO:

      Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

      The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days... More>>

      ALSO:

      E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

      Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

      ALSO:


      National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

      A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

      ALSO:



      Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

      New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

      Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

      National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

      Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

      Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

      Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

      As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

      Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

      64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

      State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

      Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

      International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

      The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

      ALSO:


      work Join ScoopPro
       
      Submit News / Press Releases
       
      person_add Join ScoopCitizen
       
       
       
       

      LATEST HEADLINES

      • PARLIAMENT
      • POLITICS
      • REGIONAL
      More RSS
       


       

      InfoPages News Channels


       
      • Wellington Scoop
       
       
       