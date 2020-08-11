National: Statement On Covid-19 Community Transmission
Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 10:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins is calling on New
Zealanders to follow the advice of health officials and do
their part to stamp out the latest case of Covid-19
community transmission.
“This will come as a shock
to all New Zealanders who believed what we had been told –
that we had got on top of this virus. It is disappointing
that it is once again in our community.” Ms Collins
says.
“A lot of work will need to be done over the
coming days to figure out exactly what this latest case of
community transmission will mean for the country, and I urge
all New Zealanders to follow the hygiene protocols that saw
us do such a great job of dealing with the first wave of
Covid-19.
“New Zealanders can be assured that
National will be seeking an explanation and clear answers
about the situation we now find ourselves in.”
In
light of the Covid-19 restrictions that will be come into
force on Wednesday, all National Party campaign events
planned for tomorrow will not be going
ahead.
