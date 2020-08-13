James Shaw Awaiting Precautionary COVID-19 Test Result

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw is awaiting the result of a precautionary COVID-19 test after travelling to the South Auckland area over the weekend.

James Shaw said today:

“I developed minor cold symptoms after returning to Wellington from Auckland at the weekend.

“On the advice of health experts, I undertook a COVID-19 test to rule out the possibility of having the virus, and am currently staying at home while I await the results.

“I remind all of us that we must take any symptoms seriously and be tested if advised to do so by medical professionals.

“We all have a role to play in keeping COVID-19 out of our communities, and that includes following the advice of health experts.”

