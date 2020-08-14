A Big Lever To Pull?

“Chris Hipkins’ statement that compulsory testing for border, isolation and quarantine staff is ‘a big lever to pull,’ is untrue and out of touch,” according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Testing government employees who are obviously at risk of contracting COVID-19 is ‘a big lever to pull,’ but locking down a whole city and devastating people with anxiety and financial loss? No worries. This Government is out of touch.

“Hipkins’ comment reveals so much about this Government’s approach. It has been complacent about the border and values government workers more than ordinary people trying to run their businesses and households.

“This episode is a wake up call. A new style of leadership is required because we cannot hug our way out of this crisis. We need competence more than just good communication.”

