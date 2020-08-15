Auckland Year 11-13s Must Be Exempt From Level 3

“There is no logic in senior students with high stakes exams staying home if Year 1-10 students can attend school, as they could last time,” according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The purpose of schools is learning rather than warehousing students. If there is to be a split, the logical approach would be to allow senior students with high stakes exams to return to school and keep junior students home.

“Better still, if the Government decides it’s safe for juniors to be at school, why not juniors and seniors?

“The Government must make a sensible decision that balances public health goals with students’ futures in an intelligent way.

“To simply send students home regardless of the impact on their long-term futures is out of touch and will erode public confidence in the Government’s strategy.”

