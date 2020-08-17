Parliament

National Party acknowledges new election date

National is looking forward to engaging with the public on ideas to drive our economic recovery and safeguard New Zealanders from Covid-19 now that the election has been rescheduled for October 17, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

“We acknowledge the new date,” Ms Collins says.

“It was always National’s view that to have a fair, democratic election we needed to deal with this second wave of Covid-19 so politicians from all parties had a reasonable chance to present their policies, and the public felt comfortable engaging with the campaign without putting their health at risk.

“Recalling Parliament is the right move at this time with our largest city in lockdown and the recent system failure that saw testing among border staff fall well short of what it should have been.

“The country is in a difficult situation and the political decisions we make to get us through this should be scrutinised by elected representatives. All voices must be heard if we are to move forward as a united team.

“National has supported all Covid-19 response legislation that has gone through Parliament to date.

“The Opposition is willing to work constructively alongside the Government to deliver the health and economic response to this crisis that New Zealanders deserve, with many having sacrificed their jobs, their businesses and their livelihoods during lockdown.”

National MPs who are currently based in Auckland will remain there while Level 3 restrictions apply to the region.

