PM Sat On Critical Information For Nine Days

“The Prime Minister has today admitted that she sat on information for nine days from health officials that people working at the border didn’t want to be tested,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“I asked Jacinda Ardern in Parliament today when and where she got the information that she has used as an excuse for testing not being carried out. She said this was raised directly with her by officials on August 5th. It wasn’t until August 14th that she moved to make testing compulsory.

“Her response was to just accept that workers didn’t want testing, even though this wasn’t true. She should have told her officials it wasn’t optional for high risk workers.

“The Prime Minister simply took health officials at their word, even though it has been denied by the workers and the unions that represent them.

“The job of a Minister is to direct officials, and test and challenge the information they are being given.

“It’s unbelievable the Prime Minister would just accept this information. It’s time for the Prime Minister and her Ministers to do their jobs and keep New Zealanders safe.”

