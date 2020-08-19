Winston Peters A Day Late And A Dollar Short On Protecting Our Borders

“Winston Peters is headline hunting and grandstanding after doing nothing in Cabinet for the past six months," according to ACT Leader David Seymour.



“If a new border protection force is 'a major priority' for Mr Peters, he should have said so in Cabinet, maybe just once in the past six months.



“If Mr Peters' idea has merit, why didn't the Government he's been part of for three years take it seriously? Perhaps he never raised it?



“Once again, it is too little too late from a man who's had his day.

"Mr Peters went fishing during the crisis, but now there's an election he's fishing for relevancy.

“Meanwhile, ACT continues to provide real solutions to the challenge of living safely with COVID.

"Yesterday I recommended a Taiwanese-style Central Epidemic Command Centre that integrates not only the border but all public health management including, crucially, the management of outbreaks within the border.”

