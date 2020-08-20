Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Business Finance Guarantee Simplified And Expanded To Support COVID-19 Recovery

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 3:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Changes to simplify and expand the Business Finance Guarantee Scheme will allow banks to make more loans available under the Government’s 80% guarantee.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the Treasury and banks have been working to update the scheme based on feedback from banks and their customers. Changes include longer loan terms and a higher maximum loan amount covered by the scheme.

“The Government has put a number of measures in place to support businesses to invest as the economy recovers from the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Business Finance Guarantee encourages banks to support their customers, by offering an 80% Government guarantee over the loans issued under the scheme,” Grant Robertson said.

“We’ve been open about the fact that the original scheme has seen a lower uptake than we would have liked, with $150 million lent to 780 customers to date. The changes announced today should allow the banks to be more flexible with the scheme.

“Changes needed to be made and banks have come to the table and agreed to the modifications. Extending what the loans can be used for, including capital investment, means banks can use the scheme to help more viable businesses respond to this 1-in-100 year shock.

“We’ve also listened to concerns from businesses around requirements for a personal guarantee. While banks will still have their own lending requirements and make their own lending decisions, the Government has clarified that the Crown does not require a personal guarantee on lending made under the BFGS. The final decision is still up to individual banks, however.”

Key changes announced today include:

· Maximum loan limit increased from $500,000 to $5 million

· Maximum term of loan increased from three years to five years

· Criteria for borrowing extended from liquidity support/bridging finance to enable general purpose borrowing, including for capital investment, for businesses affected by COVID-19

· More medium-sized firms can access these loans with revenue limits extended from $80m to $200m per annum.

· Scheme available until 31 December 2020

· BFGS loans can be used to re-finance up to 20% of a borrower’s existing indebtedness

· Watchlist criteria relaxed

· Personal guarantee requirement clarified – there is no personal guarantee required by the Crown. The Crown will pay a claim in event of default where no personal guarantee has been provided

· Discretion available for banks to act outside Supported Loan Policies, Practices, and Processes.

The Business Finance Guarantee Scheme supports the provision of bank loans to viable businesses, encouraging banks to lend where otherwise they may not, by the Government taking on the default risk for the bank of up to 80% of the loan. Borrowers are still liable and must pay the debt back, with interest, in the usual way.

The Treasury’s website, Treasury.govt.nz, has comprehensive information on the Business Finance Guarantee Scheme, including today’s changes. Businesses seeking to access the scheme should contact their bank. Participating banks are ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Heartland Bank, Kiwibank, SBS Bank, TSB, Bank of China and Westpac.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Transitional_Democracy: New Series by The Dig

The Dig and ScoopCitizen invite you to help us explore the transitions required for Aotearoa to navigate crisis and thrive as a resilient and democratic nation.

This series addresses how we can embrace and weave together the best ideas from the ‘global tapestry of alternatives’ that will reshape every aspect of our society over the coming decade.

It will feature expert analysis, comment, and panel discussions exploring transitional ideas, thinkers, projects, and champions creating the new systems and democratic institutions, and infrastructure for our future world.

What do we mean by Transitional Democracy? Find out more here>>

 

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 