New wage subsidy open to protect jobs, support businesses

Friday, 21 August 2020, 7:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson
Minister of Finance

Hon Carmel Sepuloni
Minister for Social Development

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

Eligible businesses can apply for a two-week wage subsidy of up to $1,171.60 per worker from today to help cover wages as part of the Government’s plan to protect jobs and support the economy.

Applications for the new wage subsidy will be open on the MSD website from 1pm today, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni say. The new wage subsidy and the current Wage Subsidy Extension – which is open for new applications until 1 September – will support an estimated 930,000 jobs.

“The Government has stood beside businesses and workers as we respond to the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The wage subsidy has protected more than 1.7 million jobs and we know it works. That’s why we moved quickly to introduce the new wage subsidy to support businesses for the two weeks Auckland is at Alert Level 3,” Grant Robertson said.

To be eligible, a business must have experienced, or is projected to experience, a 40% revenue drop across a 14-day period between 12 August and 10 September when compared to a similar period last year.

“The wage subsidy is available nationwide, given the nature of the current restrictions. This recognises the size of Auckland’s economy and the connections between Auckland businesses and others around the country. It also recognises the impact the current restrictions are having on hospitality and tourism businesses around the country.”

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said MSD has advised it will make payments within 5 days for most applications.

“Throughout our response to COVID-19, MSD has worked hard to make sure businesses and workers receive support in timely way to support confidence and cashflow. We know from a survey of businesses that received the wage subsidy that 94% said it had a positive impact on cashflow, while 62% said it helped them also manage non-wage costs like rent.”

The new wage subsidy, and the expected increase in applications for the Wage Subsidy Extension, which is open for applications until 1 September, will be funded by an underspend on the Wage Subsidy Extension. This means the Government does not need to access the $14 billion remaining in the COVID Response and Recovery Fund for the payments.

Other eligibility criteria are the same as for the Wage Subsidy Extension. All existing employment law continues to apply. Further information can be found here: https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/covid-19/resurgence-wage-subsidy/index.html

The wage subsidy and Wage Subsidy Extension have so far paid $13.2 billion to businesses to protect more than 1.7 million jobs.

Carmel Sepuloni said the Government’s changes to the COVID Leave Support Scheme also come into effect from today.

“We’ve simplified the Leave Support Scheme by removing the revenue and ‘negatively impacted’ tests as part of our work to reduce barriers to people getting tested for COVID-19, including fears that a positive result would put their employment at risk or that they wouldn’t receive income while they couldn’t work because they had used up their sick leave.”

To be eligible for the Leave Support Scheme the employer must meet eligibility criteria and have employees who can't work because they have either tested positive for COVID-19, have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, or are at higher risk (or someone in their household is at higher risk) if they get COVID-19 and have been recommended to remain at home. For further details and to apply visit: https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/covid-19/leave-support-scheme/index.html

Examples of support – new wage subsidy

Under the two-week payment:

  • a business with 10 workers will receive a payment of more than $11,000
  • a business with 25 workers will receive a payment of more than $29,000
  • a business with 40 workers will receive a payment of more than $46,000

Democracy 2.0 : What Is On Offer In GE 2020
Max Rashbrooke

Imagine a twenty-first century piece of software trying to run on a twentieth-century computer, and you have a fair picture of the New Zealand democratic system.

Most of us receive from private companies an unprecedented level of personalised service – online, just in time, targeted, responsive. Yet our democratic systems have not caught up.

They are not deeply responsive to our voice as citizens in the same way that markets (often) are to our choices as consumers. They rely too heavily on elected representatives to take decisions on our behalf, when we are clearly capable of taking more of them directly ourselves, or at least being more deeply engaged in the process... Read More on The Dig>>

 

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


