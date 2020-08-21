More Holes In The Resurgence Plan
Friday, 21 August 2020, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
It is becoming increasingly clear that Labour’s
‘resurgence plan’ completely failed to prepare for
regional lockdown, National’s COVID-19 Border Response
spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says.
As of 3.00am this
morning people trying to cross the Auckland border have been
turned around and forced to get a new exemption letter,
because the previous exemption letters being granted
didn’t require any identification from those using
it.
“This shows a complete absence of planning from
Labour. The Prime Minister has bragged about a ‘resurgence
plan’ that has been activated but we are seeing little
evidence of it.
“Many people are still waiting for
their existing exemption applications to be processed, while
those who have already received one are now being forced to
apply again.
“Auckland has been in lockdown for nine
days and Labour still can’t sort it out. These businesses
can’t afford to keep waiting for Labour to get it
together.
“This constant mismanagement is costing
people jobs, businesses and livelihoods.
“National
has developed a detailed border plan that will keep the
virus at bay while allowing our economy to thrive. New
Zealanders deserve this rather than the ad-hoc system that
is currently in
place.”
