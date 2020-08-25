Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 25 August 2020

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: How is the Government supporting New Zealand businesses and workers through the global COVID-19 pandemic?
  2. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Minister of Health: Does he agree with the Prime Minister’s statement that “The ability to contact trace quickly is one of the key tools we have to find new cases and get them in isolation to avoid future lockdowns, so always using the app is a big investment in keeping our businesses and economy open”; if so, how many of the identified 2,300 close contacts of cases have been identified by two people checking in at the same location using the NZ COVID Tracer App?
  3. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: What led to her announcing the appointment of Heather Simpson and Sir Brian Roche as part of “a small team to support Health to stand up the comprehensive testing strategy that we set out in June”?
  4. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Housing: What recent announcements has she made about adding additional layers of assurance to the managed isolation and quarantine system?
  5. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by his statements and actions around coronavirus testing in isolation facilities?
  6. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she have confidence in the testing and managed isolation protocols for people coming into New Zealand, and is she confident that all MIQ and border-facing workers are now being regularly tested?
  7. KIERAN McANULTY to the Minister of Education: What action is the Government taking to support distance learning while Auckland is at alert level 3?
  8. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: What are the latest waste-water testing results for coronavirus in Auckland?
  9. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What advice, if any, has he received from the Treasury on potential job losses and other economic consequences for families and businesses from the return to stricter lockdown levels in response to the latest community outbreak, and for the lockdown extension announced yesterday?
  10. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Māori Development: What reports has she seen regarding a targeted response to support Māori communities and iwi to implement a resurgence plan in light of the most recent community transmission cluster impacting South Auckland?

