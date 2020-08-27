Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Responds To March 15 Terrorist Sentencing

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman said today:

“We send all our love and solidarity to the Muslim community in Aotearoa, including those who bravely shared their words in court this week.

“We stand with the victims and are proud to have a transparent justice system so survivors and victims’ families were able to have their voices heard, even in this, the worst of cases.

“The courts are rightfully independent of politicians – the judge heard the evidence and came to this sentence based on the evidence before him. We hope that the affected communities may find peace and healing as a result.

“The victims of the attack have often shown just how strong and united they can be, both in their faith and their resolve to stand for love and humanity. This week has shown that more than ever. We stand with them for love and inclusion in our communities across Aotearoa”

