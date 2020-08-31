Home improvements cheaper as building consent rules relaxed

Hon Jenny Salesa

Minister of Building and Construction

Homeowners, DIYers and builders are set to save both time and money from today as rules that make basic home improvements easier and cheaper take effect, Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa says.

“Exemptions to the Building Act, which remove the need for a consent for low-risk building works, mean less red tape and lower compliance costs for homeowners.

“It means certain structures can be built for less without any unexpected hold-ups that may have resulted from needing building consent. And it will also help to improve the productivity of the building and construction sector, supporting the COVID-19 recovery,” says Jenny Salesa.



The new exemptions cover single-storey detached buildings up to 30 square metres – including sleep-outs, sheds and greenhouses; as well as carports, awnings, and outdoor fireplaces.

Each year, the changes are expected to result in 9,000 fewer consents for councils to process, and could save homeowners up to $18 million in costs.

“These exemptions are just one part of my broader building system reform programme, which includes the Construction Sector Accord Transformation Plan, the Construction Skills Action Plan, Building Law reforms, the Building Levy reduction which commenced on 1 July, and the recently announced Building for Climate Change programme,” Jenny Salesa said.

Guidance around the new exemptions can be found here





