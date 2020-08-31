Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Judith Collins & Nicola Willis - $2 Billion To Repair, Redevelop And Rebuild Our Schools

Monday, 31 August 2020, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National will invest $2 billion in a ‘Fix New Zealand Schools Alliance’ that will bring together builders, educators, architects and engineers to fast-track school repairs and upgrades.

Not only will this give every New Zealand child the chance to learn in a fit-for-purpose education environment, it will also create hundreds of jobs nationwide through incentives for using local sub-contractors and apprentices.

The $2 billion Fix New Zealand Schools Alliance is part of National’s $4.8 billion plan to fast-track education infrastructure over the next decade and get ahead of future roll growth.

National Party Leader Judith Collins and Education spokesperson Nicola Willis announced the policy on a visit to New Plymouth Boys’ High today.

“Many schools need to repair leaky buildings, earthquake strengthen, address mould and dampness issues, modernise, and make health and safety improvements,” Ms Collins says.

“All children should have safe, warm and modern classrooms to learn in. That is why we are committing an extra $2 billion to repair, redevelop and rebuild our schools.

“Now is the time to get this work done, to turbo-charge economic activity across our country.”

National will:

  • Establish the Fix New Zealand Schools Alliance that will bring together builders, educators, architects and engineers to fast-track delivery.
  • Allocate $2 billion for the alliance’s five-year period. This will be in addition to funding for capital upgrades allocated through the five-year agreement (5YA) process.
  • Make sure lead contractors are incentivised to use local sub-contractors and labour, including apprentices, to create local employment and stimulate small businesses.

The alliance will be used to streamline major repair and redevelopment projects costing more than $100,000 for the next five years. Delivering repairs and upgrades this way will see the work done rapidly while providing maximum value for the taxpayer, Ms Collins says.

“By creating a collaborative team approach, major contractors can bring professional disciplines to bare, buy material in bulk, find economies of scale and share knowledge.

“This will be particularly beneficial given the large number of school repair projects that are similar in nature. It will create certainty for the building sector by providing a clear pipeline of work and allowing them to develop expertise in school repair.”

Ms Willis says the last National Government invested more than $5 billion in school infrastructure to fix dated classrooms and address legacy issues. More than $700 million was also invested in ICT infrastructure, including connecting schools to fast internet connections.

“Despite this investment, too many of our schools still have outdated or worn-out facilities that no longer meet their needs. Several hundred schools have been assessed as being below average condition.

“Almost every school leader can tell you about much-needed building work that’s been put-off due to budget constraints. The funding we are announcing today will allow schools to accelerate these projects, on top of those approved through their existing property plans.

“All New Zealand children should have the opportunity to learn in world-class schools. Now is the time to invest in better learning environments for this and future generations.”

National’s wider education policy will be announced in the coming weeks.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Auckland Lockdown: 'Level 2.5' Comes With Specific Instructions


Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, with the city moving down alert levels at midnight.
But it isn't completely joining the rest of the country in level 2, instead moving to what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling "level 2.5". Aucklanders still face greater restrictions, with gatherings capped at 10 people and authorised funerals and tangihanga at 50... More>>

 

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: Terrorist Sentenced To Life In Jail Without Parole

The man who carried out the mosque attacks in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 has been sentenced to a life in prison and will never leave jail. More>>


ALSO:

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 