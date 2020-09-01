Parliament

March 15 offender designated as terrorist entity

Tuesday, 1 September 2020, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern
Prime Minister
MP for Mt Albert


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attack on 15 March 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity.

“Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand’s condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms,” Jacinda Ardern said.

A designation under New Zealand legislation freezes the assets of terrorist entities and makes it a criminal offence to participate in or support the activities of the designated terrorist entity.

“This designation ensures the offender cannot be involved in the financing of terrorism in the future,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We have an obligation to New Zealand and to the wider international community to prevent the financing of terrorist acts,” Jacinda Ardern said.

There are currently 20 terrorist entities designated under New Zealand law, including this offender.

Under Section 22 of the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002, the Prime Minister may designate individuals or groups as terrorist entities, on advice from officials.

Details of the designations process and the statements of case supporting designation of these entities can be found on the New Zealand Police website.

