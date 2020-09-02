Parliament: Oral Questions - 2 September 2020
Questions to Ministers
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by her statement, “We will continue to be your single source of truth”?
- MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister for Social Development: Has she seen any reports on the likely effect of the end of the winter energy payment period on 1 October on poverty in New Zealand?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Finance: Is she comfortable with the processes and deliberations that have led to the stimulatory package of initiatives her Government has promised to confront the effects of COVID-19 on the New Zealand economy?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Does he stand by all his statements and actions around the coronavirus response?
- GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic?
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: What progress has he made around the testing of border workers and returnees for coronavirus?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by the decision-making process for funds allocated from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund?
- Hon Dr MEGAN WOODS to the Minister responsible for the Earthquake Commission: What recent announcements has he made about the Government’s response to the Public Inquiry into the Earthquake Commission?
- NICOLA WILLIS to the Associate Minister of Finance: Was the Green School included in the indicative package of over 150 projects agreed to in principle by Ministers at the Cabinet Economic Development Committee meeting on 24 June, and what occurred between that meeting and 7 August that led his office to write to other Ministers and the Treasury stating, “Minister Shaw won’t sign this briefing until the Green School in Taranaki is incorporated”?
- Hon MEKA WHAITIRI to the Minister of Employment: What recent announcements has he made about assisting rangatahi into employment or training?