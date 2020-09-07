Greens Pleased With Labour’s Support For Matariki Day

The Green Party welcomes Labour backing a Matariki public holiday.

Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama Davidson said today:

“There has been an incredible push in Aotearoa to honour our unique te ao Māori worldviews, and in particular, to celebrate a Māori holiday on Aotearoa whenua.

“We’re really pleased to see Labour coming to the party and recognising the huge desire from across Aotearoa, including from the Greens, to make Matariki a public holiday.

“The Māori New Year is a chance each year to reflect, celebrate, claim our past, and look forward. It gives us time to look up at the night sky and teach our kids about how our tupuna used the stars to give guidance in how we live our lives.

“As well as increasing cultural awareness around our history, an extra public holiday will encourage New Zealanders to get out to the regions and support small businesses that have been hurt by the drop off in tourism.

“The commitment from both the Greens and Labour to make Matariki a public holiday reflects the shared values which make our partnership strong.

“We look forward to implementing and celebrating Matariki Day as part of the next Government, alongside Labour.”

