Additional Public Holiday Unneeded
Monday, 7 September 2020, 3:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
New Zealand First does not support the call by the Labour
Party for an additional public holiday.
“New Zealand
First has concerns that an additional public holiday will
place undue strain on employers,” said New Zealand First
Leader Winston Peters.
“COVID-19 has drastically
affected our economy and businesses shouldn’t have to pay
for another public holiday. We should be focused squarely on
recovery and businesses and workers need our support now
more than ever,” said Mr
Peters.
