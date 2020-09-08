National Will Improve Health Outcomes For Hawke’s Bay

A National Government will urgently upgrade the Hawke’s Bay Hospital so it can deliver the care that New Zealanders deserve.

National will:

Rebuild the Hawke’s Bay Hospital main block. Design and development work will begin in 2021, and we would aim to have the diggers on site in 2025.

Expand the emergency department to cater for growing need.

Immediately begin the installation of air conditioning at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

$400-500 million has been budgeted for the rebuild of Hawke’s Bay Hospital. This is based off calculations using the Ministry of Health National Asset Management Plan, and covers the cost of the main block, emergency department expansion and air conditioning.

“National is the party of infrastructure. Today’s announcement follows on from our plan to invest a record $31 billion in new transport projects over the next ten years and our 30 year growth plan to improve our schools and classrooms,” Ms Collins says.

“We’re committed to ensuring our public health system is delivering for you, your children and your family. These improvements will improve the lives of many New Zealanders.”

“I have advocated strongly for these important upgrades for our local hospital since entering Parliament in 2017,” MP for Tukituki, Lawrence Yule says.

“I’m proud of National’s commitment to the district. This investment in Hawke’s Bay Hospital, combined with the already announced $300 million roading investment, is the largest ever investment in the Hawke’s Bay region.”

“Hawke’s Bay is a rapidly growing part of New Zealand, and the hospital needs to grow to match this,” National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to access world class healthcare regardless of income, background or postcode. National is investing in our future by delivering improvements to our public health system that will help generations to come.”

National’s wider Health policy will be released shortly.

Attached is National’s policy for Hawke’s Bay Hospital

