Populism Is Not A Plan – We Need A Roadmap To Recovery

“Populism is not a plan – New Zealanders need a clear roadmap to recovery,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Labour is taking from small business with one hand as it gives with the other.

“Every day, voters get another populist announcement from Labour, but there’s no coherent plan for economic recovery.

“Yesterday, Labour announced an extra public holiday that will cost businesses $220 million. Today, small businesses get interest-free loans.

“If Labour was genuinely interested in helping SMEs, it would stop piling costs and red tape on hardworking job-creators.

“What New Zealand needs is a roadmap to recovery, not soundbites and populism.

“Before Labour loans billions more in taxpayer money, it should first stop its assault on business.

“This Government has been the most hostile, anti-business administration in a generation, dumping new costs and red tape on job-creators and innovators even as the economy entered recession.

“For example, it failed to listen to the chorus of economists telling them not to hike the minimum wage during a lockdown.

“ACT has a fully-costed plan for economic recovery, which keeps the debt low, cuts taxes, and gets the country back to surplus, while keeping Kiwis in work.”

© Scoop Media

