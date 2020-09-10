ACT Goes Virtual For Mental Health Policy Launch

“The ACT Party will tonight launch our mental health policy in an online event similar to the recent US Democratic and Republican Conventions,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Mental Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“Campaigning in 2020 has changed and political parties need to adapt to a new Covid world. It’s important we can still reach New Zealanders, while keeping safe.

“Tonight, ACT will be hosting a 30-minute event discussing our positive and practical steps to reform the mental health system.

“Mental health is something which has affected many Kiwis’ lives, either directly or through someone they love. We need to be able to have honest conversations about the issues affecting New Zealanders.

“In our pre-recorded virtual policy launch, Ruawai farmer and ACT’s Rural spokesperson Mark Cameron will discuss depression and suicide in our farming communities.

“Nelson candidate Chris Baillie, a teacher, businessman and former Police Youth Aid officer will discuss the issues he’s seen working our youth.

“Upper Harbour candidate and welfare spokesperson Karen Chhour will talk about her experience as a foster child and the impact it’s had on her life.

“Taupo candidate David Freeman will speak about dealing with PTSD and why it's important to break the stigma and seek help.

“We’ll also hear from Epsom MP David Seymour who will speak about the drug abuse and P addiction he’s seen as a local MP.

“These are important conversations that are particularly poignant today – on World Suicide Prevention Day. ACT has a plan to reform the mental health system and we look forward to telling you about it tonight in our online policy launch.”

Viewers can join us online from 7.30pm on ACT's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

© Scoop Media

