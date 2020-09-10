Parliament

100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 1:12 pm
Forecast: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget

$70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow

Accelerate electrification of transport and industrial sectors

Further investing in emerging technologies, like green hydrogen, to position New Zealand as a world leader in renewable energy

Continuing to make energy more affordable for all New Zealanders.

Labour will bring forward the goal of 100 percent renewable electricity generation by 5 years to 2030 and accelerate the electrification of the transport and industrial sectors, invest in emerging technologies such as green hydrogen while continuing to make energy affordable New Zealanders.

“Labour is planning properly for New Zealand’s future energy needs. We need to take steps right now and also plan 30 years ahead to ensure New Zealand has stable, sustainable and affordable energy while also protecting jobs and industries. This policy does that,” Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern said.

“The COVID-19 economic recovery represents a once in a generation opportunity to reshape New Zealand’s energy system to be more renewable faster, affordable and secure.

“Investment in renewable energy is also jobs rich. Our plan will creating new jobs and develop the high skill workforce our future economy needs to thrive.

“Labour’s Clean Energy Plan is a critical element of Labour’s wider COVID-19 recovery plan that will both prepare New Zealand for the future while boosting jobs and the economy now,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We are setting ourselves the new goal of 2030, five years earlier than our previous goal, for us to become one of the few nations in the world with 100 percent renewable electricity,” Labour Energy Spokesperson Megan Woods said.

“New Zealand produces 84 percent of its electricity from renewable sources now, but we can do better. We will stop activities that increase our emissions by, for example, banning new thermal baseload generation; and promote clean energy development.

“We are committed to taking the next steps to get to 100 percent renewable with support for projects like pumped hydro at Lake Onslow, removing the barriers to development of new renewable electricity projects, advancing green hydrogen and other green technologies and supporting businesses to decarbonise.

“Our plan for clean energy and lower carbon emissions will help us seize the economic opportunities of being the clean, green country that New Zealanders see ourselves as being and that we can market ourselves as.

“The initiatives we are announcing today build on work we have done already, including the establishment of a $70 million fund to help major industrial users decarbonise; a $20 million Renewable Energy Research Platform; putting $27 million towards the establishment of Are Ake - the New Energy Development Centre; and supporting the roll-out of a nationwide hydrogen refuelling network.”

“Investing in cleaning up our energy use is good for our economy because we will reduce our reliance on imported energy from overseas while expanding innovation in new clean energy technologies. We also support new jobs in new industries like green hydrogen, and prevent further pollution and costs to the community.”

Key steps to transforming our energy sector:

Committing to accelerating the second stage of a pumped hydro storage solution at Lake Onslow with an additional $70 million allocated upfront (subject to the business case for which $30 million has already been announced); and other smaller schemes that could help us achieve 100 percent renewable electricity

Developing a new National Policy Statement for Renewable Electricity Generation; removing regulatory barriers to renewable electricity generation; and restoring a ban on new thermal baseload generation

Supporting businesses to shift away from fossil fuels and improve energy management

Accelerating the uptake of low emissions vehicles

Continuing work on electricity and fuel pricing fairness.

“A great example of work we can do to become a world leader is the development of a green hydrogen industry. We can produce some of the cleanest green hydrogen in the world, and potentially receive a premium for it in international markets. We are already working with other countries including Japan and have invested in a nationwide fuelling network and will invest $10 million in a roadmap and further opportunities,” said Megan Woods.

