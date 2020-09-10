Parliament

Labour Promises Higher Power Prices

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 2:00 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Experts say Labour’s 100 percent renewable target will increase power prices for every single New Zealander,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“A plan to transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030 is yet more virtue signalling from Labour. We’ve had populist promises of a new public holiday and a new top tax rate, but this plan will hurt all Kiwis.

“Even the Government’s own Interim Climate Change Committee has criticised the target. It found an earlier plan to transition to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2035 would push power prices up for little environmental gain.

“The former chairperson of the ICCC, David Prentice said:

‘(Prices would rise) 14 percent for residential electricity, 29 percent for commercial, and 39 percent for industrial electricity.’

“The economy is in recession, 70,000 New Zealanders have lost jobs, we’re drowning in debt, and Labour plans to jack power prices up.

“This is the worst possible time to chase an ideological goal. It will hurt New Zealanders without helping the planet.

“It’s yet more emotional environmentalism from Labour and follows on from the nutty oil and gas and plastic bag bans.

“Government’s response to climate change should be to set a price for emissions and let polluters find the cheapest way of reducing them. A properly functioning emissions price does just this. There’s no need for politicians to pick winners.”

Ian Powell - The Dig Perspective Is Critical: Assessing And Improving NZ’s Covid-19 Performance

Comparing New Zealand’s elimination approach to the Covid-19 pandemic with the alternatives, the upsides overwhelmingly outweigh the downsides. However, there is much more our ‘liberal technocrat’ Government could be doing to better manage the Covid-19 crisis, and make our system more resilient in the face of future public health emergencies. More>>




 
 

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
