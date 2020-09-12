New Zealand First Commits To Fully Fund St John

New Zealand First has committed to fully fund St John to the level that they have requested and need, said New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters in Levin today.

“It’s a crying shame that one of our emergency services continues to rely on charity to provide a service that all kiwis need in times of crisis. This is in contrast to how ambulance services are funded overseas, and with other emergency services such as the NZ Police and FENZ.”

The Ministry of Health and ACC fund around 72 per cent of the operating costs of St John. The remainder is part funded through part-charges and donations.

“St John services are stretched thin and early this term we were able to secure the short-term funding they desperately needed. But St John needs a commitment to meet the 90 per cent funding level they require, says Mr Peters

“The St John ambulance professionals save and protect New Zealanders everyday. They do a stellar job and it is time that the government was there to back them, says Mr Peters.

“Our ambulance services need help and New Zealand First will back their future”.

