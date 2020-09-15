Parliament

New Zealand First Pledges $10 Million To Mental Health Programme ‘Gumboot Friday’

Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand First Party


Last year, 175 young New Zealanders died by suicide and it is estimated another 3,500 attempted to take their own lives.

“While Government agencies are doing their best some young people are stuck waiting up to six months to receive the counselling they so urgently need. New Zealand First will change that fast,” said New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters

Gumboot Friday provides kids and young people with choice and access to help – fast. Last year, funds raised by the initiative supported nearly 4,000 help seeking kids and provided funding for over 13,000 counselling sessions for our young people.

“Covid-19 has wreaked havoc and disruption in our schools and the need for counselling has never been greater. However, schools just don’t have the resources to do it by themselves.”

“New Zealand First will support the Gumboot Friday fund with $10 million over three years toward the cost of providing free counselling and all administration costs.”

“The administration costs will be capped at 9% which means 91 cents of every dollar will be used specifically for counselling. This is an extremely cost effective and efficient delivery platform.

“It is a proven, robust, fit for purpose online platform that is already being used to provide services. The platform will reduce pressure on publicly funded Counselling Services provided by the Ministry of Health and over worked GP’s.

“The platform improves access and choice and assurance of patient confidentiality. Self-referral removes the barrier of stigma and judgement by peers sometimes associated with school based counselling,” said Mr Peters

