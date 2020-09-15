Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Timaru’s Theatre Royal To Be Upgraded And New Heritage Facility Built

Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 11:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage

Minister for Arts Culture and HeritageThe Government is supporting a major upgrade of Timaru’s iconic Theatre Royal and the construction of a new connected Heritage Facility museum and exhibition space with $11.6 million from the Government’s Infrastructure Fund, Jacinda Ardern announced today.

“We heard the call from the community and the council. The Theatre Royal is an iconic building and an integral part of the Timaru community and it will be wonderful to see it returned its former glory,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“The project met the criteria of the Government’s ‘shovel-ready’ programme in that it is ready to proceed and will create jobs. The design and construction of the theatre upgrade and new facility is estimated to directly employ 155-210 people.

“As we rebuild from Covid it’s critical we invest in local facilities that bring communities together and help tell local stories. The Government has made investments in theatres, galleries, pools and stadiums, and rebuilding these crucial facilities that hold communities together are an important strand of our shovel ready capital programme.”

“The Theatre Royal needed the upgrade as the back of house and stage house were significantly limiting the ability to host local and touring shows. The foyer area will be redeveloped so the venue can host a larger range of events.

“The project will also include the development of a new museum and exhibition space. The current South Canterbury Museum has significant space constraints which the new 1335-1400sqm facility will address.

“The new Heritage Facility will adjoin the Theatre Royal with integration, shared space and facilities between the two and will be an important addition to the cultural and community identity of South Canterbury.

“The Theatre Royal is currently entered on the NZ Heritage List/Rārangi Kōrero as a Category 2 Historical place. I’m delighted the Government is contributing to the upgrade of this wonderful building,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The funding for the project comes from the $3 billion tagged contingency set aside in Budget 2020 for infrastructure. Overall, that Budget funding is expected to deliver more than 20,000 jobs across New Zealand and unlock investment with a project value of more than $5 billion.

Note to editors:

A list of the projects announced from the $3 billion tagged contingency for infrastructure can be found here.

All approvals are in principle and subject to contract negotiations. Investment values are also subject to change.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The TransTasman Tinkering With Covid-related Poverty

On September 25, the government’s Covid-19 rent freeze will expire. A fortnight ago, the Commerce Commission (in response to a complaint) sent out a letter warning landlords not to continue trying to reach a a consensus on social media as to what a collective rent rise might look like. This, the Commission warned, could be seen as price fixing.
No one knows how sharply rents will rise after September 25. Yet on the eve of the election a lot of the components of the Covid-19 safety net – the rent freeze, the wage subsidy scheme, the Winter Energy payments... More>>

 

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:



National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 