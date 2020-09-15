Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Top 10 Government Spending Blowouts

Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 3:07 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“With $180 billion in debt and all other political parties in a race to see who can spend the most on election bribes, it’s time to remember the Top 10 spending blowouts from this Government,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Our country is facing one of the largest economic disasters we’ve ever experienced. It’s time for prudent spending. We can’t afford to keep spending the way we have been.

“New Zealanders should be asking themselves whether they really want to vote for parties that brought in the following?”

  1. The Provincial Growth Fund: This was a Shane Jones special, designed to be a shameless traveling roadshow of bribes, although it didn’t travel far from Northland. The $3 billion fund spent your money on bureaucrats travelling the country and created very few jobs.
  2. Callaghan Innovation: Originally the brainchild of Steven Joyce but happily carried on by Labour. This is bureaucratic money-go-round and another example of politicians thinking they know what’s best for business.
  3. Film subsidies: These are loved by blue and red Governments. Why should the film industry get a free pass? ACT believes Government should focus on having the best possible tax and regulatory systems to attract business from all sectors.
  4. Racing subsidies: ACT is champing at the bit to make sure industries don’t get special treatment just because they have a relationship with a politician.
  5. A Billion Trees: A pie in the sky plan that never stood a chance. Shane Jones just loves spending your money on things that create headlines but don’t actually benefit New Zealand.
  6. The Green Investment Fund: This is just more corporate welfare, delivered in a shade of green. The fund is designed to pick winners that can’t attract capital on the open market. It’s greenwashing.
  7. Green School: Sure, it’s part of the PGF but it deserves a special mention. James Shaw, although ideologically opposed to private schools, spent almost $12 million on a private school. Wasteful spending and hypocrisy don’t get worse than this.
  8. Fees Free: Another Labour bribe aimed at tertiary students that hasn’t delivered results. It hasn’t increased access to education and has primarily benefitted those who don’t need assistance.
  9. Bungee Jumping: Again, picking winners. The Prime Minister gave $10 million to get her photo taken with a multi-millionaire bungee jump operator.
  10. The Parliament Slide: Half a million dollars of taxpayers’ money should never have been spent on playground equipment, especially not on a slide this lame. Trevor Mallard has a lot to be embarrassed about from his time at Parliament, but this has got to be near the top of the list.

“ACT has a plan to stop the spending splurge. We have a fully costed roadmap for economic recovery, which keeps the debt low, cuts taxes, and gets the country back to surplus, while keeping Kiwis in work.

“ACT is the only party that will hold the others to account. We’ll make sure New Zealand is ready for the next rainy day and that future generations don’t face a mountain of debt.”

A link to ACT’s Debt Destroyer can be found here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The TransTasman Tinkering With Covid-related Poverty

On September 25, the government’s Covid-19 rent freeze will expire. A fortnight ago, the Commerce Commission (in response to a complaint) sent out a letter warning landlords not to continue trying to reach a a consensus on social media as to what a collective rent rise might look like. This, the Commission warned, could be seen as price fixing.
No one knows how sharply rents will rise after September 25. Yet on the eve of the election a lot of the components of the Covid-19 safety net – the rent freeze, the wage subsidy scheme, the Winter Energy payments... More>>

 

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:



National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 