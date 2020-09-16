Newlands Fire Brigade To Remain In Newlands

“The decision to keep the Newlands Fire Brigade in Newlands is a victory for community and common sense” Ōhāriu MP Greg O’Connor said today.

Mr O’Connor was commenting on the decision by FENZ to relocate the Brigade to a new location in Newlands while a long term decision is made about emergency services in the area. This was necessitated by the requirement for the Brigade to move from the current premises on Newlands Park which is being redeveloped for community use.

The Newlands community made it very clear at a public meeting hosted by local MP Greg O’Connor in March that they wanted their Brigade to remain in Newlands and not to relocate to Johnsonville as was being proposed. The fear was the demise of the local Brigade due to the distance from Newlands where the local Brigade members reside and can respond quickly.

Mr O’Connor congratulated FENZ for listening to the community and facilitating this alternative.

Newlands has experienced considerable growth recently, and will continue to be one of the major green field areas in Wellington for some time. It makes absolute sense to have such a community safety resource in an area which is likely to become isolated in the event of a disaster.

The residents of Newlands will be very happy with this decision as will members of the Newlands Fire Brigade who will now be able to continue to serve the community effectively.

While still being an interim arrangement it does recognise the need to keep the Newlands Brigade intact.

