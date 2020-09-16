Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PREFU Shows Efforts To Keep Us All Healthy, Now We Need To Revenue Raise

Wednesday, 16 September 2020, 4:52 pm
Press Release: Green Party

PREFU has given a good insight into what was required to ensure New Zealanders were largely supported to continue work and remain healthy during COVID-19, but it is clear we need additional revenue raising measures ongoing, Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said today.

“As a partner in this Government, the Greens have played an important role in developing policies like the Wage Subsidy that have helped to cushion the blow of the pandemic on New Zealand communities.

“A successful economy should be measured by the good it creates in people’s lives. Fewer people unemployed, higher than expected tax revenues, and a more sustainable fiscal position all means that we can continue to make sure people have the lives and the livelihoods that they genuinely deserve.

“The data in the PREFU is complex, but the picture it paints is simple. When more people have work, they are not only able to provide for their families, but they also earn money that they spend in their local communities – which are the parts of the economy where most people earn their livelihood.

“We have always said that this stimulus needs to help the people who make our communities running – the supermarket staff, nurses, teachers, community workers, and caregivers. However, what we are starting to see is that stimulus spending is helping asset owners more than it is the people who go to work each day to earn money to put food on the table.

“A Wealth Tax would help to rebalance the economy and ensure the wealthiest people in New Zealand, those who own property and shares, pay their fair share.

“We all chip in taxes so we can have the country we want, including affordable healthcare, quality education, and accessible public transport. This is exactly what taxes are supposed to pay for, and why those who are benefitting the most should chip in a little more.

“A Wealth Tax could also enable transformational change by generating revenues that can be invested back into ensuring everyone has a dignified income with a Guaranteed Minimum Income.

“The COVID-19 pandemic crisis has opened a window onto something new, something better. Returning to business as usual, and the inequality it entails, should not be an option,” James Shaw said.

The Green Party’s Poverty Action Plan would:

· Implement a wealth tax for those with a net-worth over $1 million. This is likely to raise around $7.9 billion in its first year, and would pay for a dignified Guaranteed Minimum Income of $325 to all unemployed or underemployed New Zealanders

· Add two new top income tax bands for a more progressive tax system that redistributes wealth, set at 37% on income over $100,000 and 42% on income over $150,000

· Close multi-national corporation tax loopholes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The TransTasman Tinkering With Covid-related Poverty

On September 25, the government’s Covid-19 rent freeze will expire. A fortnight ago, the Commerce Commission (in response to a complaint) sent out a letter warning landlords not to continue trying to reach a a consensus on social media as to what a collective rent rise might look like. This, the Commission warned, could be seen as price fixing.
No one knows how sharply rents will rise after September 25. Yet on the eve of the election a lot of the components of the Covid-19 safety net – the rent freeze, the wage subsidy scheme, the Winter Energy payments... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 